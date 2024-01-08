Everyday Kentucky
Anderson Co. school bus with dozens of students on board involved in crash

Anderson County Schools says a car collided with school bus #9, which was stationary in the...
Anderson County Schools says a car collided with school bus #9, which was stationary in the turn lane.(Source: MaxPixel)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Anderson County school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

Anderson County Schools says a car collided with school bus #9, which was stationary in the turn lane.

There were 52 students on board.

The driver of the car as well as two students, were checked by EMS at the scene.

Anderson County Schools says they are in the process of notifying the parents of all students on board.

