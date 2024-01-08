Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Apartment complex boarded up with residents still inside, they say

Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions. (Source: WLS, James Williams, CNN)
By Tre Ward, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) – Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions.

But they were still living there, and at least one man was inside his home when the plywood went up.

Rudolph Williams, a resident for 10 years, said crews boarded his front door shut with plywood while he was still inside his apartment.

“I opened the door, and here’s this big piece of plywood right there,” Williams said.

Issues at the apartment complex have been mounting for years, residents said, ranging from rotting stairs to constant drug activity and gun violence.

“One man was shot five times and dropped dead at my back door. There’s no one around here picking up trash. It’s been miserable,” resident Mary Brooks said.

But after their homes were boarded up, residents said they now have nowhere to go.

In a statement, Harvey city leaders said in part, “Contrary to recent claims, the city did not evict anyone from these properties but has communicated with the property owners regarding the unsafe conditions of the buildings and need to immediately rectify the dangerous living conditions.”

City leaders said they are scrambling for a solution.

Copyright 2024 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2700 block of Red Clover Lane
Man charged with shooting two people in Lexington
A car crashed into a building in Lexington after losing control hitting another car.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in early morning crash
Fairley Napier is being held at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
“Vehicle contained what appeared to be human remains”: Breathitt Co. man charged with murder
A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rockcastle County.
Man shot to death in Rockcastle County
Car lands on home after hitting pole
Teens survive after car goes airborne, lands on home’s roof

Latest News

The start of a new year brings new discussions for the Georgetown Police Department.
Georgetown police hold committee meeting to discuss goals for 2024
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Killers of...
Lily Gladstone’s win at the Golden Globes makes history for indigenous women
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. (Source: CNN,...
Lily Gladstone makes history with Golden Globes win
6-year-old dies after being hit in driveway.
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in her driveway
Police say Charles Ohler lived along and was found by his daughter Saturday.
Murder investigation underway after Kentucky man found dead in home