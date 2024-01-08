Catholic Action Center seeking donations for growing unhoused community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the winter season continues, many organizations like the Catholic Action Center are working to serve the unhoused community.

With the rising need, the center is calling on the help of the community to ensure that everyone is taken care of.

“Everyday the need is greater because of the increase in evictions,” said the center’s director and co-founder, Ginny Ramsey. “I think January is gonna be a horrendous month for evictions. We already know how many people have gone through court and are waiting for the sheriff, so its not pretty and its not getting better.”

Ramsey said as local shelters reach capacity, the Catholic Action Center is asking for donations to help those who may have to stay out in the elements.

“We need handwarmers, we need sleeping bags, we need hats and we need gloves, and we need heavy socks,” Ramsey said. “It’ll go out on the caravan to the people who need it. Our caravan will probably be out everyday this week.”

Along with asking for material items, Ramsey wants to bring attention to a new bill in Frankfort.

This bill would make it illegal for unhoused people to live in tents, to live under bridges, or inhabit other outdoor areas.

She said the center needs continued support and a group effort in finding solutions for everyone.

“Its the opposite of what Kentucky is. Its the opposite of what Lexington is. We’re compassionate people,” said Ramsey. “We don’t want to criminalize people because they’re poor or they’re homeless. We need to surround them with the care and accountability and the connections they need.”

To learn how you can make a monetary or material donation to those in need, you can visit the Catholic Action Center’s website.

