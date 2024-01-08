Financial expert says 2024 goals shouldn’t just be restrictive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new year is often a time for new habits, particularly spending habits. However, jumping into a restrictive budget is not always the answer.

“Balancing it out, you’ve got to get through the year, and if you start off by just restricting yourself so much, just like anything else, like with a diet, you will end up undoing it,” said Tammy Trenta, founder and CEO of Family Financial.

Like a restrictive diet, a restrictive budget can have the adverse effect when it comes to limiting spending in the new year.

“I see it with clients and even among my own family members where they’ll try really hard in the beginning of the year ‚a nd by July or August, you’re so burnt out,” said Trenta.

According to Trenta, it is important to tackle debts with high priority.

“Don’t build up your emergency fund until you can get out of debt because the rates on savings are a lot lower than the rate of the credit card,” said Trenta.

It is important to work on a balance between saving and paying off debts, as well as having the ability to live a little.

“Pursuing your passions during your lifetime as opposed to restricting yourself for years and then you’re old and you’re hurt, and you can’t do the things that you wanted to do,” said Trenta. “It doesn’t come easy; it does require hard work and it requires discipline and commitment that’s what I want to instill in my child, and we have to think about the example we set for our children.”

Trenta said there are good habits that can be developed this new year that set up generations of healthy spending and saving behaviors.

