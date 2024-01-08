FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks High Winds and Heavy Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -We have a monster storm system rumbling into the region tonight and Tuesday, bringing some big time wind and rain. Behind it comes the chance for snow as we watch another major storm system arriving by Friday.

It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day through Wednesday. Here’s a breakdown:

TONIGHT

Low pressure lifts northward into the western Ohio Valley.

Heavy rain overspreads the region.

A wintry mix may be noted at the start in the north, but this doesn’t look like a big deal

Winds become a MAJOR player. Gusts between 40mph and 50mph will be possible from south to north by morning.

TUESDAY

High winds continue with gusts potentially hitting 50mph or a bit higher in some areas.

Wind damage may show up, especially across central and eastern Kentucky where the core of the winds will be

Heavy rain pushes through. Rainfall totals of 1″-2″ will be a good bet.

I can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder as temps spike into the 50s for the eastern half of the state.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The strong low passes to our north and northeast.

Temps crash through the 30s from west to east and wind up in the upper 20s by morning.

Periods of light snow quickly develop with light accumulations showing up.

Winds are still cranking with 30mph-40mph gusts a safe bet.

Wind chills will be in the middle teens as we hit morning.

WEDNESDAY

Light snow favors central and eastern Kentucky early in the day.

Light accumulations are likely during this time and we may have a snow day or two.

Setups like this usually produce an inch or so of snow, depending on just how fast this moves through.

Winds are still gusting to 30mph or a little better.

Temps stay in the upper 20s and low 30s with much colder wind chills.

Another big storm brings wind and rain in here Friday with some snow on Saturday. Yet another storm follows that with snow and arctic cold by Sunday night and Monday.

