FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Jim Caldwell is tracking wind, rain and a little snow

Wind, rain and some snow will be possible.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This first system of the week will bring in more of a spring-like look and feel before winter shows up.

Gusty winds will begin blowing later today. Most of the day will be on the dry side. As we head toward the midnight hour, the leading edge of rain will begin blowing into the region.

Let’s break it all down!

TONIGHT

  • Storm system will lift northward into the western Ohio Valley.
  • Occasional rounds of heavy rain overspread the region.
  • A wintry mix may be noted at the start in the north, but this doesn’t look like a big deal
  • Winds become a MAJOR player. Gusts between 40mph and 50mph will be possible from south to north by morning.

TUESDAY

  • High winds continue with gusts potentially hitting 50mph or a bit higher in some areas.
  • Wind damage may show up, especially across central and eastern Kentucky where the core of the winds will be
  • Heavy rain pushes through. Rainfall totals of 1″-2″ possible.
  • You might even hear some thunder.
  • Cold air catches up and snow mixes in that night.

WEDNESDAY

  • Light accumulations are possible.
  • Winds are still gusting to 30mph or a little better.
  • Temps stay in the upper 20s and low 30s with much colder wind chills.

I will break down the next round in the coming days!

Take care of each other!

