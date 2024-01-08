Everyday Kentucky
Garbage truck involved in Monday morning crash in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A garbage truck was involved in a crash in Lexington Monday morning.

According to police, the garbage truck was outbound on Versailles Road, near Colonial Drive.  As it made a left turn, the garbage truck hit another vehicle, causing that second vehicle to roll over. 

No injuries were reported. 

The outbound lanes of Versailles Road were closed after the crash, but one lane has since reopened. 

Police tell us they aren’t aware of any garbage that was spilled due to the crash.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

