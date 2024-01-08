Georgetown police hold committee meeting to discuss goals for 2024

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The start of a new year brings new discussions for the Georgetown Police Department.

Monday’s Police Committee meeting discussed hot topics and goals for 2024, such as hiring new officers, filling SRO positions, and even offering the community a peek behind the scenes.

“Our Citizens Police Academy is something we do two times, maybe three times a year. It’s an opportunity for citizens of Georgetown and Scott County to come and learn about how the police operate,” said Josh Nash with Georgetown Police.

It’s the 12th consecutive year for Academy, Monday’s meeting announced this year’s class would begin March 12th to May 14th.

Nash hopes that those who attend can learn a day in the life of an officer and maybe share some understanding moving forward.

“A lot of people watch TV shows and their understanding of what we do, but then they get the reality of what we do when they come to this class,” said Nash.

It could even inspire some to pursue a career as an officer.

Currently, the police department is understaffed. They have 60 officers and would need 68 to reach full staff. And even though they need more officers, they aren’t just hiring to fill numbers.

“We’re not interested in lowering our standard. The last thing we want to do is put the wrong person inside our agency. Number one, we want to make sure that person fits with the people we have here, but also, we want to make sure that person is beneficial to the community,” said Nash.

Another area they’ve been trying to fill is SROs for Scott County Schools. They have three and need six. Monday’s meeting shared that the initial goal was to fill those roles by January 2024. Now that the deadline is here, they’re setting a new one.

“Our goal is to fill them as quickly as possible.”

Regardless of a handful of open positions, Georgetown Police reiterated ‘quality over quantity’ in today’s conversation to ensure the best for their city.

