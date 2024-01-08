Kentucky Children's Hospital philanthropist is a finalist in nationwide contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Coffee chain 7 Brew Coffee is holding a nationwide contest to name the ‘2023 7 Brew Hero of the Year.’

One of the nominees is Lexingtonian Ralph Coldiron. Over the years, Coldiron has made a big mark on Lexington and surrounding communities.

For a year, 7 Brew Coffee worked to pick 12 people from across the country who go above and beyond in their communities.

Coldiron wears many hats. His involvement in much of downtown Lexington’s development and being a board member on seven boards only scratches the surface.

“But my passion is the Children’s Hospital, and the reason my passion is the Children’s Hospital is this girl standing right here. She was a preemie baby with Necrotizing Enterocolitis,” said Coldiron.

Coldiron says his daughter spent 54 days in the NICU. That’s when he says he realized the importance of the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. He became a philanthropist for KCH and was instrumental in raising the first $5 million needed to build it 28 years ago.

“Without any hesitation, our development staff at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital is the best in the country,” Coldiron said.

When 7 Brew Coffee announced this award, the hospital made its nomination.

“I’ve gone and looked at all the people who are the 12, 7 Brew Heroes, and all of them are great community activists. All of them deserve an award,” said Coldiron.

7 Brew Coffee said the person who wins will get $10,000. Coldiron said if it’s him, he will give it all to KCH.

“It’s possible because of people like him,” said Courtney Woomer.

Long-time WKYT Anchor Barbara Bailey’s daughter Courtney said she never expected her daughter would be admitted to the NICU after birth.

“After weeks of testing, she was diagnosed with a rare neuro-muscular disease,” said Woomer.

Little Maisie spent 3 months in the NICU. Woomer thanked Coldiron for making sure the current and future patients get the best care possible.

“Please vote so we can get this $10,000 to the children’s hospital,” said Coldiron.

Vote for Ralph here. Voting is open now until January 12.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.