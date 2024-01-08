Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky Newsmakers 1/7: Congressman Andy Barr

On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Representative Andy Barr.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Representative Andy Barr.

It’s about to get busy in Washington, and Kentucky has a highly visible delegation there.

Central Kentucky congressman Andy Barr is a Republican who is seeking a seventh term in the position.

Barr was very close to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was shown the door when eight Republicans teamed up with Democrats to topple his speakership.

Now, Barr looks ahead in an election year with another possible government shutdown looming.

The crisis along the southern border calls for an answer, but there’s been no major immigration reform since the 1990s.

An impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and dozens of criminal charges against former president Donald Trump led to questions about the national elections ahead.

The nerve agent is now gone from the Bluegrass Army Depot. Will that facility that has employed so many get a new life?

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2700 block of Red Clover Lane
Man charged with shooting ex-wife, her son in Lexington
Fairley Napier is being held at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
“Vehicle contained what appeared to be human remains”: Breathitt Co. man charged with murder
A car crashed into a building in Lexington after losing control hitting another car.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in early morning crash
Police say Charles Ohler lived along and was found by his daughter Saturday.
Murder investigation underway after Kentucky man found dead in home
A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Rockcastle County.
Man shot to death in Rockcastle County

Latest News

Man charged with shooting ex-wife, her son in Lexington
WATCH | Man charged with shooting ex-wife, her son in Lexington
With parts of the state expecting 50+ mph winds, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives is doing its...
Kentucky utility companies preparing for potential power outages as high winds approach
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/7: Congressman Andy Barr
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/7: Congressman Andy Barr
Over the years, Ralph Coldiron has made a big mark on Lexington and surrounding communities.
Kentucky Children's Hospital philanthropist is a finalist in nationwide contest