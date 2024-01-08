Kentucky Newsmakers 1/7: Congressman Andy Barr

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Representative Andy Barr.

It’s about to get busy in Washington, and Kentucky has a highly visible delegation there.

Central Kentucky congressman Andy Barr is a Republican who is seeking a seventh term in the position.

Barr was very close to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was shown the door when eight Republicans teamed up with Democrats to topple his speakership.

Now, Barr looks ahead in an election year with another possible government shutdown looming.

The crisis along the southern border calls for an answer, but there’s been no major immigration reform since the 1990s.

An impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and dozens of criminal charges against former president Donald Trump led to questions about the national elections ahead.

The nerve agent is now gone from the Bluegrass Army Depot. Will that facility that has employed so many get a new life?

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.