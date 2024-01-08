Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky utility companies preparing for potential power outages as high winds approach

With parts of the state expecting 50+ mph winds, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives is doing its best to prepare for things such as strong winds.
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Expected high winds may cause power outages throughout the region.

The National Weather Service office has issued a wind advisory for the majority of central, south-central and eastern Kentucky.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks High Winds and Heavy Rain

The criteria for wind advisories are when either we see sustained winds between 31-39 mph or more or once we see wind gusts of 46 –57mph for any duration of time. Horizontal winds, also known as crosswinds, that are above 30-40mph are generally prohibitive of take-off and landing for air travel, leading to the potential for delays as well.

“The broken branches that are already on the trees should come down first. Then we suspect where the ground is soft and maybe the biggest wind gust to come through could cause even healthy trees to come down on powerlines. And then we have to be prepared for the weather that comes after so that we can then work safely in those conditions to restore power as quickly as possible,” said Joe Arnold with Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.

So the main focus for everyone is safety as we will continue to monitor these wind gusts throughout Monday night into parts of Tuesday

