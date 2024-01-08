Madison Home operates winter homeless shelter in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - For Kentucky’s unhoused population, bitter cold days in the winter can be particularly challenging.

Madison Home, a Richmond shelter, aims to give a warm place for those without a home to lay their head.

“Madison Home is what happens when people see a need and they say “hey, let’s do something about it’,” said Jamie Jordan, executive director of Madison Home.

According to Jordan, Madison Home tends to see demand pick up as the winter days become more numbered.

“When winter begins, we start off with smaller numbers, and then as winter progresses, as it gets colder and more snow or ice comes, we will definitely see those numbers go up,” said Jordan. “That’s just our pattern for the last four years that we’ve done it, and we’re in our fifth year now, and we’re starting to see that,” said Jordan.

Jordan said demand is the reason why Madison Home is extending their daily winter operations from their typical March 15th end date to March 30th.

“Winter does not stop in Kentucky when we’d like it to, and we found that even last year, we were going another couple of weeks on an emergency basis, and so this year we made a different decision and we said, ‘let’s just go ahead and plan on going through March 30, so let’s go ahead with some advanced notice’,” said Jordan.

As an organization rooted in faith, he said the Madison Home is a testament to what happens when the community rallies behind those in need.

“Here we are, coming together across denominations and businesses and faith organizations to show what can happen when enough people come together to care about a community,” said Jordan.

More information about Madison Home as well as resources for those looking to volunteer or utilize their services, can be found on Madison Home’s website.

