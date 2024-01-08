Man shot to death in Rockcastle County

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 48-year-old man has been killed in a shooting in Rockcastle County.

Rockcastle County Coroner Dawn Perkins tells WKYT her office was called to Little Clear Creek Road just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family out-of-state.

The body is being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

