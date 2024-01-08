Everyday Kentucky
Murder investigation underway after Kentucky man found dead in home

Police say Charles Ohler lived along and was found by his daughter Saturday.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder investigation is underway in southern Kentucky.

The sheriff in Whitley County says a well-known man who lived in the Corbin area was found dead in his home Saturday.

Police say there are a lot of unanswered questions about what took place, and they say they are purposely not releasing a lot of information to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Sheriff Bill Elliotte says 73-year-old Charles Ohler was found dead by his daughter. He did have medical issues, but she was concerned because of the blood at the scene.

Elliotte says it was clear this was not a natural cause of death. He says they are not releasing how the suspect or suspects got into the home.

Ohler owns a lot of property off the Cumberland Falls highway, and the sheriff says a lot of people knew him.

“Everyone knew Charles. He farms, ranches, raises longhorn cattle. Good fella. Kind of does his own thing. Knew him in the community, just spoke to him a month or so ago,” said Elliotte.

The sheriff says Ohler did live alone. They say right now, they are gathering leads and following up on others.

The cause, manner, and approximate time of death are not being released.

