‘We are worthy of blessing’: Lexington church responds to backlash of blessing same-sex couple

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Daily Mail article published Sunday directly calls out Lexington’s Historic Saint Paul Catholic Church for giving a blessing to a same-sex couple.

Those with the church say most of the information in that article is not true.

“They took everything out of context. The Vatican never had anything to say to us at St. Paul. Let alone slap us down. Number two, they have no idea what the context of that photo was. All they saw was a priest extending his hands in blessing over a same-sex couple in front of a Christmas tree.” Stan “JR” Zerkowski, Director of LGBTQ+ Ministry at St. Paul Catholic Church, said.

St. Paul Church’s Facebook post stated, “History was made Sunday at Historic Saint Paul Catholic Church. This same-sex couple, civilly married for 22 years, asked for a blessing, which Fr Richard freely offered according to the guidelines in Fiducia Supplicans.”

Zerkowski addressed many points in the Daily Mail article and says parishioners never condemned the blessing.

He says the declaration, Fiducia supplicans, has a clear outline so that they do not confuse same-sex blessings with the sacrament of holy matrimony. Some examples he shared are that the blessing must not take place in front of the altar, priests do not wear full vestments, and people cannot be in wedding attire, among other examples.

“We will continue blessing. We will continue following in step with the Church and with what we should be doing according to the documents that come from Rome.” Zerkowski said, “we are in step with the Church, not out of step with the Church, so we see ourselves doing the same thing, over and over. Showing people that they are a blessing and giving a blessing.”

A clarification on the declaration was also issued, but Zerkowski says it does not change anything that they’ve been doing at their church. The clarification does not have any correlation or connection to their church.

Throughout his time with the LGBT Ministry, he says they’ve been met with pushback, but now they have come a long way.

He says allowing priests to bless same-sex couples is a big step in the Church.

“Particularly, I thought, ‘someone is listening’. These people are good people. I am one of these people. We are good people. We are worthy of blessing.” Zerkowski said.

Zerkowski actually heard from the Vatican back in October when the Pope wrote him back, sending prayers.

