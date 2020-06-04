Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky

Address: 3146 Custer Drive | Lexington, KY 40517

Website: http://www.carpetone.com/

Phone: (859) 273-5117

About Us

The BIA is a trade association working to keep its members on the leading edge of the new home & commercial building and remodeling industry through networking, education, and industry advocacy.

The Building Industry Association of Central KY is a 1,000+ member trade association, formed in 1952, which serves the housing and residential construction industry in Lexington and surrounding counties.

The BIA is affiliated with the Home Builders Association of Kentucky and the National Association of Home Builders. The BIA represents and promotes the home building industry in order to benefit and serve its members and community.

The Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky currently serves 10 counties including:

Anderson

Bourbon

Clark

Estil

Fayette

Garrard

Harrison

Montgomery

Scott

Woodford

Mission Statement

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Central KY is:

To serve as the collective voice of the home building industry by being a pro-active participant in the legislative and regulatory process

To provide continuing education and information to increase member and public knowledge of industry issues and member products and services

To enhance members’ ethical and professional standards and promote the positive image of the industry;

And to promote the opportunity for affordable, cost-effective home ownership for the entire community.

By these actions we create a positive business environment that will contribute to responsible growth, while being sensitive to environmental issues, enhance the quality of life, and maintain a strong economic future for the communities we serve.