Police: Man tries to rob woman at ATM, is shot multiple times by her boyfriend

Police in North Port say a woman was trying to get money out of an ATM when a man with a gun approached her. But her boyfriend, seeing the situation unfold, opened fire, striking the robber several times.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the woman was at the ATM at the Suncoast Credit Union on Aidan Lane while her boyfriend waited in the car.

While she was at the machine, a man with a loaded handgun walked up to her. The woman’s boyfriend, seeing what was happening, got out of the car and shot the robber several times.

The robber got into a waiting vehicle and the getaway driver fled the scene.

Officers rushed to the area following the shooting and located the getaway driver and robber at the Goodwill on Tamiami Trail, less than a mile away. The robber was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s trauma center and is said to be recovering.

The woman’s boyfriend later came to police headquarters to tell officers what happened. Police say his account was corroborated through witness accounts, surveillance, and admissions by the suspects.

Police say they will provide additional information, such as the identities of the suspects and charges, as the case progresses.

