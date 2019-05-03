Celebrities attend Barnstable Brown Derby Gala in Louisville

As the sun sets following the 145th running of the Kentucky Oaks, attention turns to the Derby.

The night before is known as Derby Eve and the place to be is the Barnstable Brown Derby gala.

Hollywood celebrities, musicians, and athletes are known to make a special appearance.

She looks stunning! @JenniferNettles talked with media about singing the National Anthem tomorrow. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/DQAFQ6tRV8 — Angela Reighard (@AngelaWKYT) May 4, 2019

While it's a good time, it's all for a good cause.

Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable have made it their mission to support the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center in memory of Patricia's husband who passed away from diabetes complications.

