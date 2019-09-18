Chris Bailey's Forecast | A little better brand of air

It’s dry and it’s much warmer than normal. That’s been the case for each and every day so far for the month of September. But, a few changes are showing up over the next few days. These changes mean cooler temps and even a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Cooler winds come at us on Thursday and we have to be on guard for some low clouds and even a few stray showers. If those clouds do stick around, temps could be held in the 70s for some. Many areas hit the low 80s.

Friday has the makings of a pretty nice weather day with fairly low humidity and near normal temps as a weak high builds in from the east.

Temps recover some as we head into the weekend as our flow becomes southwesterly. This is ahead of a front that sweeps in here late Sunday into Monday. This looks to give us the best chance for rain in nearly a month. It may also be followed by another system.