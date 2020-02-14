Chris Bailey's Forecast | Cold weather starts the weekend

Our frigid Valentine’s Day continues as temps struggle through the 20s on a blast of arctic air. The hit and run snow showers put down light accumulations and a few of those are still at it this afternoon. As we head into the weekend, temps come up.

Temps are frigid again tonight before bouncing back on Saturday. Highs reach the 40s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Sunday is milder, but a sneaky system brings a few late day showers into play, especially in the north and east.

Temps continue to climb Monday and Tuesday, but with a wet price. Showers and a few storms move in ahead of a potent cold front. There’s a lot of cold air coming in behind this and we will need to watch for a second system pushing through a few days later. That one could be a winter weather maker.