﻿Concerns rise as Lexington parks become places for social gatherings, not distancing

As temperatures go up, people are making extra efforts to go outside.

Some people say they're tired of spending time inside, so they're spending time at parks. This has created some concern for city and state leaders.

Some people say they're tired of spending time inside, so they're spending time at parks. This has created some concern for city and state leaders.

Michelle Franzetti from Lexington Parks and Recreation says the packed parks are a good and a bad thing. “It is great for people to get outside. That can be a really healthy thing to do at this time, so we don’t want to discourage people from doing that. But we all have to be in this together and do it safely,” she explains.

The problem is that many parks have become places for social gatherings instead of social distancing. So far the city of Lexington has made changes like removing basketball goals and closing city golf courses. Natural areas like McConnell Springs and Raven Run have been closed as well.

Franzetti says they’re hoping they won’t have to close parks completely, if people don't follow social distancing guidelines.

“What we don’t want to see is people calling their neighbors are friends and meeting up at parks. That’s where we start to get into that area of where we’re not practicing safe social distancing," she explains. "You want to make sure you’re going with people from your household.”

Franzetti says another problem is that certain parks are crowded, while others are completely empty.

“We want to encourage people to go explore their local neighborhood parks. We have over 100 parks in Lexington," Franzetti says. "We love our big parks like Jacobson and Shillito and Masterson, those parks we kind of know and love, but there’s are a lot of smaller parks you might find quite enjoyable.”

Throughout all of this global health crisis, she’s staying positive.

“We hope that that’s one of the silver linings that comes out of this, is that people get back in touch with their local neighborhood parks and how wonderful it is to be outside.”