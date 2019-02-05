Georgia's Stacey Abrams delivers Democratic response to SOTU

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is declaring that the recent partial federal government shutdown was "a stunt engineered by the president of the United States."

Democrats tapped the former Georgia House minority leader deliver their party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

She drew a series of contrasts with Republicans on issues like health care, gun control and immigration.

Abrams said that a few weeks ago she volunteered to distribute meals to federal workers furloughed during the nation's longest government shutdown.

"They waited in line for a box of food and a sliver of hope since they hadn't received paychecks in weeks. Making livelihoods of our federal workers a pawn for political games is a disgrace. The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the President of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people, but our values," said Abrams.

The government shut down for more than a month over Trump's demands for $5.7 billion for his promised border wall with Mexico.

