Golden Alert issued for missing 20-year-old in Lexington

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 20-year-old.

Joseph Conner Boggs was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Friday near Niagara Drive.

Boggs is blind, deaf and has a traumatic brain injury.

He is usually in the Veteran's Park area. Boggs was last seen wearing a gray coat, a black Fortnite shirt with characters on the front and gray shoes with glow in the dark orange shoelaces.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.