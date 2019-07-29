Jennifer Hudson, Jonathan Groff share star-power for local 'Newsies' production

Broadway stars Jennifer Hudson and Jonathan Groff want to spread the news about The Lexington Theatre Company's upcoming production of "Newsies."

Jennifer Hudson and Jonathan Groff share video messages about Lexington production of "Newsies"

"I heard you all are doing Disney's 'Newsies,' and you got my girl Carrie in the show.," the Academy Award-winning actress said about the production which stars her friend Carrie Compere as Medda Larkin. "I just want to say congratulations. Keep up these amazing productions. I wish I could be there to see Carrie take the stage, and you guys do the show. I just want to send you guys a huge congratulations."

"Newsies" is based on the 1899 Newsboys Strike in New York and was adapted for Broadway in 2012. Performances begin Thursday and run through Sunday at the Lexington Opera House.

Lexington native and The LEX Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith is directing the musical with also stars Dan DeLuca, Stephen R. Buntrock and Tessa Grady along with a cast of college students and local actors.

Franklin Smith started the company after performing in "A Chorus Line" and "The Little Mermaid" on Broadway and various national tours.

"I love regional theater, and I love my friend Lyndy Franklin Smith who has directed an incredible production of 'Newsies" that runs at the Lexington Opera House," said Tony-nominated actor Jonathan Groff in his video message. "Regional theater is how I met Lyndy. It's how I got my start. It's what lead me to shows like 'Spring Awakening' and 'Hamilton.'"

The LEX production of "Newsies" will include new choreography created by nationally known choreographer Mara Newbery Greer. The LEX Resident Music Director Brock Terry will once again music direct and conduct the full, live pit orchestra.

