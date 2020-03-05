Ky. budget discussion begins in Frankfort

Kentucky lawmakers have begun discussing the state’s two-year spending plan.

The discussion comes with just weeks to go in the regular legislative session.

A House Appropriations and Revenue Committee passed the spending plan Wednesday with the full House expected to vote Friday.

The appropriations committee discussing three budget bills during the meeting.

They quickly voted on the revenue bill and there was not much mention of the revenue measures the governor proposed such as the vaping or cig taxes, sports wagering, or a limited liability corporate tax hike.

It does apparently include several tax credits. Such as a bio tax credit.

We are still trying to get more information on the committee sub and how that is different than what the governor proposed.

As for the executive branch budget itself, it includes the same pay raise for teachers as state workers

If the budget passes the House tomorrow, it will go to the Senate.

By state law, the budget must be approved by the adjournment of the General Assembly on April 15.