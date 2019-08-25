Last crane at Lexington City Center comes down

The crane that has stood in the middle of downtown Lexington for five years has finally came down

"It's like having a baby I guess," said Dudley Webb, owner of the City Center project. "A lot of labor and then the glory comes."

The crane stood on Main Street for construction of the Lexington City Center project. People had gotten so used to seeing it, it became a part of the downtown skyline.

"It's a new thought for me. I have never seen one coming down," said Marvin Fields, as he looked towards the sky and watched crews work.

Crews were supposed to take it down on Saturday but could not due to windy weather.

"We were running into gusts of winds 25 to 30 miles per hour, safety tells us we can only do picks and lifts at 12 miles per hour," said Ralph Coldiron, the project manager.

With a much calmer breeze on Sunday, workers tirelessly to dismantled the crane piece by piece. Starbucks and Jack Ruby's - the first to businesses in City Center - opened back in April.

"It means exciting new jobs, it means hotels, it means convention capability," Webb said.

The center will also feature two hotels with 340 rooms.

"It's going to house a lot more people for events like football, basketball," said Ron Zane, who is from Lexington but now lives in Nashville.

"Each and every time I come back home, I'm seeing great changes."