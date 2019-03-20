Lexington police recover more than $1,400 in stolen quarters

Police have arrested four people in connection to multiple thefts at gas station air pumps over the past several months.

Joseph Michael Estep, Melissa Lear, Wesley Jackson and Steven Pelfrey were arrested by Lexington police in connection to the crimes.

Police say an officer patrolling near Elkhorn Drive on Sunday noticed Estep, 37, taking money from an air pump machine at a Speedway gas station.

Officers saw Estep get into a truck driven by his girlfriend, Lear. When officers made contact, approximately $10 in quarters fell from Estep's lap as he exited the truck, police say.

Inside the vehicle, police found hundreds of dollars in quarters along with a stolen license plate and tools, according to the arrest report.

According to police, Estep and Lear are acquaintances of three other men accused of similar crimes in recent months.

Jackson, 40, was arrested on Monday in Richmond for theft by unlawful taking. Investigators believe that Jackson learned how to break into the machines from Pelfrey, who was arrested earlier this month.

An active warrant is out for the arrest of Nathan Pelfrey, 34, who is Steven's cousin, in connection to the crimes.

Estep is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of theft by unlawful taking, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lear is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, two counts of theft by unlawful taking and theft of motor vehicle registration plate. Jackson is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking.

Steven Pelfrey is charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Police are asking anyone with information on Nathan Pelfrey to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.