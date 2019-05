A man accused of firing shots at a Lexington bar that killed one person and injured another was indicted on several charges Thursday.

Police say on March 11, 70-year-old Larry Walters shot Steven "Stevie" Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar & Grill, during an argument. Terry was struck in the head and later died from his injuries.

Walters is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief.

An arraignment has been scheduled on May 17.