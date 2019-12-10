Man shot outside Lexington apartment complex

Lexington police are investigating a late-night shooting that happened at an apartment on Red Mile Road.

Officers responded to the Campus Court at Red Mile apartment complex late Monday night and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not currently have a detailed description of the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing. They have no reason to believe the Red Mile Road incident is connected to a shooting that happened less than two hours later on Osage Court.