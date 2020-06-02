Protesting continues for a fifth night in downtown Lexington demonstrating against police violence.

Organizers say they want to continue to keep the protest peaceful.

The protesters started at Lexington Circuit Court then they took to the streets to march saying they want to block the streets to send a message.

For the fifth night, protesters march in downtown Lexington demonstrating against police violence. pic.twitter.com/cqETVT7oLE — Robert Thomas WKYT (@RobertWKYT) June 3, 2020

The protesters marched toward the police headquarters where they stopped in front of the police officers who were in their riot gear.

Protesters continued their march traveling down East Main Street.