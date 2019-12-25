Veteran reflects on community generosity on Christmas

A central Kentucky veteran is spending her Christmas reflecting on what the Cynthiana community has done for her ahead of the holiday.

Lance Corporal Brenda Bullock has several family members who served in the military, growing up she knew it was a way for her to show her appreciation for the country.

“Well I’ve always been a patriotic person even as a young person, I remember as a young girl sitting in front of the TV watching the assignation of JFK,” Bullock said.

She served two years as a marksmanship instructor.

“I don’t know, that kind of surprised me. They came to me and I said what’s your experience in weapons and I said none I’ve never even held a weapon and they said we want you.”

Nearly 40 years after her time in the Marine Corps., another battle began for Bullock, the diagnoses of breast cancer. Two surgeries and weeks of radiation later, she entered remission. But she tells WKYT her trips to the VA Hospital in Lexington for financial relief of medical expenses is not over.

That’s when she began looking for a new car after her several-year-old truck began to break down. Coming from a different era, credit was not something she had. Sending her to a “Buy Here, Pay here.”

“I went to my mechanic in Cynthiana and he said, ‘Brenda, I’m sorry, but this is going to need another engine,’.”

The new vehicle she purchased was described by neighbors as a “lemon”. That’s why they reached out to Cynthiana Mayor Smith, who started a fundraiser on Facebook aiming to raise $1,500 for repairs.

“I think it got to $4,540. I’m lost for words,” Bullock said.

Random neighbors and community members from Cynthiana donated money so she could receive those repairs. They raised $4000 within a matter of 12 hours.

Now there’s something Bullock wants everyone to know.

“I want all the veterans of American to realize people want to help us, they really do appreciate us, sometimes we don’t see that,” Bullock said.

