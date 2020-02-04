‘World’s worst cat’ adopted by Tennessee couple

The "world's worst cat" has found a forever home.

A North Carolina animal shelter gave Perdita the distinction of "World's Worst Cat." (Source: Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina/Facebook/CNN)

Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina got a lot of attention last month after it posted the finicky feline’s adoption photo.

They described the cat, named Perdita, as “a jerk.”

They wrote that she likes lurking in dark corners and being queen of the house - but just don’t expect her to appreciate kittens, dogs, children, or hugs.

Despite the odds, the rescue's tactic was successful.

The shelter said in a Facebook update last week, they received over 175 applications to adopt Perdita and chose a loving couple from Tennessee.

The couple is renaming the cat Noel “just in case the name Perdita is the cause of her anger.”

