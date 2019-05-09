Grandmother admits to meth use after child rushed to hospital; pediatricians say incident too common

“It helps me clean. Where I can clean my trailer real good. Keep my mind off my son.”

Linda Sue Mays admits to using meth, but she says she would never use it around her grandchildren.

“I wish to God that I never would have been in introduced to it. I didn’t think it would ever be something like this.”

But Mays, along with grandfather, Russell Mays, and mother and father, Lindsey Browning and Christopher Mays, are accused of criminal abuse because deputies say a 7-month-old baby boy ingested meth.

“There’s something bad going on that residence for sure, for the child to actually ingest,” says Laurel County Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. “How could the child actually come in contact with it?”

Sadly, pediatricians in Laurel County say this can be a common problem.

“Yes, unfortunately, yes, we do see it occasionally,” says Dr. Indira Moodumane, with Parkway Pediatrics. “I would love to say no, but we do see, on a regular basis, quite a few.”

The baby is at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UK Med Center. If he recovers, doctors say the child faces a long road to recovery.

“It could be chemical burns, inability to sleep, disturbances, learning disabilities.”

Linda Sue Mays says, “I just want to add that I would never hurt my grandson. Never in my life any of my grandkids. I love them all.”

The child remains in the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

