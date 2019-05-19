1 dead, a dozen homes affected in Jeffersonville, IN home explosion

Crews are on the scene after a house exploded in a Jeffersonville, Indiana neighborhood.

According to sister station WAVE, crews were called out to Assembly Road in the Capital Hills neighborhood around 5 a.m. Reports of hearing the explosion came in from miles around the area.

Firefighters say the home sustained severe damage, and over a dozen nearby homes were affected by the blast.

Three people were taken to the hospital, one has reportedly died.

WKYT is following this story and will update with additional information as it becomes available.

