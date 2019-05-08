1 dead in Somerset motorcycle crash

Updated: Wed 3:39 PM, May 08, 2019

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead following a Pulaski County motorcycle crash.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Jacksboro Street in Somerset.

A viewer sent photos and video of the crash scene where there is a heavy police presence.

Somerset police say the motorcyclist had no helmet and hit a utility pole. The road will be shut down for several hours between Farmer Street and Sherman Avenue.

Investigators say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A reconstruction team is at the scene of the crash.

 