1 dead, several injured in Pulaski County collision

A two-car collision Friday night sent multiple people to the hospital and killed a Crab Orchard man.

The Pulaski County sheriff says it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of HWY 461 and Old Mount Vernon Road.

According to deputies, a Tennessee man driving a 2009 Hyundai southbound on the highway crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 1998 GMC truck.

The driver of the truck, 81-year-old Milton Brock, along with two passengers – one of them only 6 years old – were taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment. Brock was later pronounced dead by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the GMC was also taken to Lake Cumberland Regional and was later transferred to UK Medical Center. Two passengers in the GMC were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital as well.

No word at this time what caused the Hyundai to cross over the center line into the path of the GMC. An investigation is ongoing.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Shopville-Stab and Woodstock Fire Departments, Pulaski County Rescue Squad and the Pulaski County Hazmat and SRT team.

