$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

While no one won Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, one lucky player in Kentucky did win the game's second prize.

The Kentucky Lottery says a $1 million winning ticket was sold in Radcliff.

The exact location of the ticket sale hasn't been released.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were:

10 - 14 - 50 - 53 - 63 with a Powerball of 21

With no one winning the game's top prize, the jackpot has swelled to $625 million for Saturday night's drawing. This is the 4th largest Powerball jackpot and the 7th largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

