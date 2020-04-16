1 new COVID-19 case, no new deaths in Fayette Co. on Thursday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported no deaths on Thursday, and only one new case of COVID-19 in the county.

That brings the counties total to 213 cases, including a total of seven deaths.

This is the third day in a row that Lexington hasn’t suffered any deaths from COVID-19.

The health department says that 68% of cases have been released from isolation, are no longer considered contagious, and are improving at home.

On Wednesday evening, state health officials confirmed 2,291 cases of COVID-19 across Kentucky, with 121 total deaths.

