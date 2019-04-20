1 woman killed, another critically injured in NY ax attack

Police have found a person of interest after two women were attacked with an ax inside a New York apartment. (Source: WPIX/CNN)
Updated: Sat 8:43 PM, Apr 20, 2019

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - Police in New York have found a person of interest after two women were attacked with an ax Saturday morning, but they aren’t yet releasing a name.

Twenty-year-old Savannah Rivera was found hacked to death in her apartment.

Angela Valle, a 21-year-old who also lives there, was critically injured.

A 4-year-old girl found in a separate bedroom was not hurt.

Police said at a press conference Saturday they believe the victims knew their attacker. They found an ax in a dumpster nearby but have not positively identified it as the weapon.

Copyright 2019 WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus