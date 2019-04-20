1 woman killed, another critically injured in NY ax attack

Police in New York have found a person of interest after two women were attacked with an ax Saturday morning, but they aren’t yet releasing a name.

Twenty-year-old Savannah Rivera was found hacked to death in her apartment.

Angela Valle, a 21-year-old who also lives there, was critically injured.

A 4-year-old girl found in a separate bedroom was not hurt.

Police said at a press conference Saturday they believe the victims knew their attacker. They found an ax in a dumpster nearby but have not positively identified it as the weapon.

