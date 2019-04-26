10 children shot with BB or pellet gun on elementary school playground in Georgia

Police in Georgia are looking for the person who took a BB or pellet gun to an elementary school playground and started shooting.

Ten students were hit Thursday afternoon at Wynbrooke Elementary School in DeKalb County, GA, when someone started shooting at the playground from a wooded area.

Nine of the 10 students were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston to be checked. All had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the school district.

The school district said another student who was hurt was picked up by parents.

Caleb Edmonson, 11, was eating lunch in the cafeteria when he and his classmates started hearing reports of an active shooter.

"The teacher that was in there, he was asking the janitors to lock the doors, and then he was trying to close the blinds, and a couple minutes later we saw an ambulance, police officers coming in and running down our hallway," he said.

A half-dozen parents said they knew nothing about the shooting until they saw it on the news.

The school district said in a statement, in part: “There was never a threat of anyone getting into the school building, and the remaining students were not injured.”

The school district went on to say that additional staff and police officers will be at the school Friday.

