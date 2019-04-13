100 days since Savannah Spurlock disappeared

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marks 100 days since Richmond mother Savannah Spurlock went missing.

In a post to the 'Missing Savannah' Facebook page, on Saturday, Spurlock's father, Cecil, read a letter to the public on his and his fiances experience over the last 100 days.

A compilation of statements made by police and the media has also been posted to the page to summarize everything that has happened since Spurlock went missing.

A Facebook vigil will be held Saturday evening on the Missing Savannah page at 7 p.m.

Spurlock was last seen leaving 'The Other Bar' in downtown Lexington on January 4. Multiple searches have been conducted by law enforcement, friends, and family, but nothing has been found.

A reward of $10,000 dollars is being offered for information that leads to her recovery.

 
