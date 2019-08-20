100 to receive Big Mac for a Year cards with Lexington McDonald's reopening

A renovated Lexington McDonald's location is set to reopen, and the restaurant is offering discounts and giveaways.

McDonald's will give away Big Mac for a Year cards for the first 100 customers beginning 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at the 357 S Limestone location.

The fast food chain's location is near the University of Kentucky campus, and the opening comes just in time for the first day of classes.

Along with the Big Mac cards, customers will also be able to purchase hamburgers for 25 cents and cheeseburgers for 30 cents on Aug. 22. Customers who go to McDonald's on that day could also receive free Egg McMuffin for a Year cards, fries for a year cards and $25 Arch Cards.

Owner-operator Gist Heinrich also says some of the restaurant's initial sales will go back to the community.

"The grand opening festivities begin with a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of the Bluegrass. The commitment to its namesake charity continues with an additional fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 25th through the 31st, where 15 percent of the proceeds from kiosk sales will be donated directly to the House," Heinrich said.

The renovated McDonald's will have self-order kiosks, table service and delivery opetions.