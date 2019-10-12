$1,000,000 Mega Million ticket sold in Kentucky

A ticket sold in Glasgow for last night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The winning Powerball number from last night’s drawing are:

14 - 22 - 30 - 37 - 60 with a Mega Ball of 8

According to the Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer where the winning ticket was sold. Once those checks are cleared on Monday, the name of the retailer will be released.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville (opening at 8 AM Monday).

“We’re looking forward to greeting our newest Kentucky millionaire,” Polston said.

