$100K club still growing in Fayette County Public Schools

How much do teachers and employees with Fayette County Public Schools make?

Fayette County Public Schools employees with the highest salaries make up 1.5 percent of the staff population. (WKYT)

Five years ago, WKYT investigated the number of employees in the $100k club, meaning they make more than $100,000 a year.

A spokesperson for Fayette County Public Schools tells WKYT some teachers are now a part of that club.

The school board made a change this summer that extended the salary schedule from 27 years to 30 years, meaning employees with more than 27 years of service were eligible for a step increase for the first time.

All in all, the balance of those making $100,000 plus is the same as it was when WKYT first looked into the numbers in 2014.

If you compare the entire school system staff and those making more than $100,000 annually, the ones with the highest salaries make up 1.5 percent of the staff population. It's the same percentage as five years ago.

Currently, 400 employees make up Fayette County Public School's central office and administrative employees, and 121 of those 400 make more than $100,000.

Superintendent Manny Caulk makes the most money, with a $270,000 salary. After Caulk, a senior director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment, makes more than $174,000 a year.

District-wide, several things have changed in the past five years. There were 50 schools in 2014. Now there are 76, according to district officials.

District Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall noted that under Superintendent Caulk's leader, property taxes have not increased in two of the past four years.

Deffendall also sent WKYT a statement explaining why wages have increased for employees.

This is a matter of talent acquisition. While our salaries are generally within the market range, many of our leadership positions are below market for urban districts of our size at the same time that there is a growing talent gap for school and district administrators. We believe we have one of the best workforces in public education anywhere in the state or nation and deeply value the work our educators do every day on behalf of our students and families.

Most principals in the county make more than $100,000, and more than a dozen associate principals are included in the six-digit salary club.

You can see a full list of salaries for central office and administrative employees below.