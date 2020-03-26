105 year old Lexington woman's birthday party canceled due to COVID-19

A 105 year old Lexington woman is celebrating her birthday while social distancing because of COVID-19.

Sayre Christian Village posted on Facebook about Geraldine. She turned 105 on Thursday, March 26.

Sayre said Geraldine is asking for likes for her birthday.

You can find the Facebook post below. In it, Sayre talked about Geraldine's life.

She grew up during the Great Depression an always sewed her and her childrens' clothes. She got her GED at the age of 64 after having to drop out of high school because the only way to get there was by train in rural West Virginia.

Sayre said Geraldine is still a very independent woman and places a high value on education and the arts (especially music). She apparently loved to dance, especially when doing the Charleston. She loved to demonstrate for family and friends.

