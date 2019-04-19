11 Years Later: First City Center business to open Monday in downtown Lexington

It took more than a decade and several delays, but the first business at City Center in downtown Lexington is just days from opening.

Starbucks and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse will open their doors to the public Monday.

Workers at Starbucks are already brewing coffee, as the chain prepares its employees to be ready to serve the first customers at the multi-million dollar mixed-use development.

"It’s called a super Starbucks. So with the leather trim, new painting, new menus new flooring and new seating, and especially we are pleased about the new soft seating that Starbucks is introducing at their stores down here at the end," project coordinator Ralph Coldiron said. "We are really excited about that so we can’t wait for the first customer to walk to the door Monday morning."

The plans have changed over the years for the project, which was formerly known as CentrePointe. Office buildings and the Marriott and Residence Inn hotels are scheduled to be complete in 2019. The development will also feature condominiums and a fitness facility.