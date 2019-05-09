11-year-old in a coma after getting hit by a car getting off the bus in Minneapolis

An 11-year-old girl is in a coma after she was hit by a car while getting off the school bus in Minneapolis last week.

Shianne Park is in a coma after being hit by a car when she got off the school bus in Minneapolis. (Source: WCCO/Family/CNN)

Shianne Park lays in her hospital bed surrounded with love from her classmates and from her mother, Latonya Williams.

Though doctors didn't think the girl would make it, her family never lost hope.

"I say ‘Everything's going to be OK for you. Just come on home. It just ain't your time yet. God ain't ready for you, just come on home,’" She said.

Shianne was hit as she got off the bus and crossed the street, her 8-year-old sister watched it all unfold.

"Her sister's scared to cross the street. Mom, I don't ever want to get on the bus again," Williams said.

She’s traumatized she won't get on a bus and the school has sent a car to pick her up for school.

Amidst the pain, she got word that the man who hit her little girl is home, released from jail, pending toxicology results.

The 60-year-old man claims the bus arm was not out when he drove around the bus, which is why he decided to pass it. Police are investigating his claims while they await the toxicology results.

"It just feels like hell to me right now cause I'm just like I don't believe what really happened, I really don't believe it," Williams said.

Williams urges people to slow down and don’t go around buses – even if the arm isn’t out.

She plans to stand at the intersection Friday - one week after her daughter was hit.

