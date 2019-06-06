12-year-old boy arrested for shooting death of 18-year-old in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with a homicide, KTUU reported.

The shooting happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

On Monday, police said the incident started as an “altercation between a group of juveniles” in sports fields next to the Sullivan Arena and moved into the woods nearby.

While a concerned citizen made the first call police received, the injured boy eventually called 911 as well but couldn’t tell emergency responders where he was.

“He was in the woods, and the person next to him was also shot, but we did not know where exactly the victims were,” said MJ Thim of the Anchorage Police Department.

This triggered a search for the two victims by a full crew of officers.

"One would verbalize something at one location, see if they get a response," Thim said.

"Another officer would verbalize something else to see if they got a response, basically kind of a ping, but do it verbally,” he said. “So if I hear something over here, the group shifts over here.”

The second victim, who is a juvenile boy, was at a hospital with “life threatening” injuries on Sunday. Both he and the deceased were shot multiple times.

The deceased victim has been identified as 18-year-old Thomas Williams.

The juvenile suspect was transported to McLaughlin Youth Center. Charges have been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

A person of interest, LaShawna Nettles, was questioned by detectives and released.

