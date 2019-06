A 12-year-old boy is dead after his dirt bike collided with a passenger vehicle.

Kentucky State Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Dry Branch area of Little Mud Creek.

Troopers determined the 12-year-old was riding the dirt bike on the highway when the collision happened.

The 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are not anticipating to file any charges, but they are conducting toxicology tests.