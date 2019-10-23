123-year-old Lexington jewelry store under new ownership

Joe Rosenberg Jewelers, a name and a fixture that's been here in Lexington for more than 120 years, is passing the torch.

"It's big shoes to fill," New owner Jim Triantafilou said.

Big shoes with bright signs. The big sale is hard to miss on Main Street. Triantafilou is the new owner of the very old business.

"Joe proposed the offer to me and I was very flattered that he would consider me to take over a family business of 123 years," Triantafilou said.

The Rosenberg family has been selling jewelry, fixing watches and creating custom sets for decades, and Triantafilou's been part of it for two of them. But he's not getting rid of his old boss just yet.

"He has been kind enough to allow me to keep my office, and keep all of my junk in my office, and he's keeping the name on the store," Rosenberg said. "And I think I've still got a parking spot. I expect to be here a lot."

Rosenberg has no doubt Jim will keep the company shining into its next century of sales.

"The idea of an independent jeweler is kind of a fun prospect and it's certainly something that's unique," Rosenberg said. "So when people get a chance to buy from somebody who is local and in their store, I think they get excited about it."

Triantafilou said he's still going to provide "the same quality and customer service" under his new ownership.

Good news for shoppers, the big sale of Joe Rosenberg's runs through Christmas.